MAMAMOO members imagine a MAMAMOO-less life in '2nd Universe' concept teasers

MAMAMOO is getting ready to release their second full-length album 'reality in BLACK'!

On November 4 KST, the group unveiled the solo teaser images for the album's title track "2nd University," which follows a concept that imagines an alternative universe where the members lived completely different lives, asking, "What if MAMAMOO was not MAMAMOO?"





For the teasers, Hwa Sa assumes the role of a glamorous housewife, vacuuming her living room in a sleek red leather trench coat with her children's toys scattered across the floor. Moon Byul is a music video director, posing with her large megaphone as she looks into the camera. Solar is a futuristic princess, wearing a crown comprised of giant diamond stars. Lastly, Whee In is an environmentalist, dressed in a bright orange jumpsuit and surrounded by trash cans and environment conservation demonstration signs.

Meanwhile, 'reality in BLACK' is set for release on November 14 at 6 PM KST.

Check out all four teasers below, and stay tuned for more news about MAMAMOO's comeback!