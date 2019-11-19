Lee Seung Gi is dark and brooding for his 'Singles' cover pictorial

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi of SBS's 'Vagabond' landed on the cover of 'Singles' magazine's December issue, posing in a dark and brooding pictorial as if he were still in his drama role as Cha Dal Gun.

In his interview, Lee Seung Gi honestly opened up about his career, his outlook, and more. To a question asking what he believed to be the most worthwhile thing about life, he answered, "Happiness. It seems like a very simple answer, but many people cannot answer 'Yes' when asked, 'Are you happy?'. Where can you find this 'happiness'. It's vague, and it does not lie in money or fame. Even if I think that I'll be a little bit happier if this production I'm working on succeeds, afterward I learn that it is not the end, and it is not all there is to life. Even if you ask someone who is more well-off or on a higher pedestal, they will answer the same. They are still looking for happiness. I'm currently living while constantly asking what happiness is."

When asked how he wants to be remembered, Lee Seung Gi shared, "I want to be a marker point for others. I want the things that I am working on now and my experiences to build up over time, so that it will all see a profound light by the end. I want to be remembered as someone who can inspire others, and they will say, 'The path that he walked, it was not a bad path. Should I try out a path like him?'."

Check out some of Lee Seung Gi's 'Singles' preview cuts below.