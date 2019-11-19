ONE gets away from stress and struggles in full 'Hard To Love' MV

Hip-hop musician ONE recently shared the full MV for his comeback title track "Hard To Love", from his 1st full album 'PRVT 01' released earlier this month.

ONE's 'PRVT 01' marks the musician's first album release since his independence from YG Entertainment, as well as his first comeback to music in approximately 2 years. The album encompasses themes of growth and maturity, and the lessons learned from the pains of growing up.

You can catch ONE's somewhat lonely, quiet getaway with friends in his "Hard To Love" MV, above.