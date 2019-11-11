Kim Min Joon will likely return with new JTBC drama as his first production since marriage

Actor Kim Min Joon will be returning to promotions with his first drama since marriage!

On November 12, media outlets reported that Kim Min Joon has been cast as a male lead of an upcoming JTBC drama, 'Begin Again'. In response to the reports, Kim Min Joon's label revealed, "We are in the final stages of discussions for 'Begin Again'."

Filming for 'Begin Again' is set to kick off at the end of this month. Actress Song Ji Hyo is in talks to star as the female lead of the drama, telling the story of a single mother of 14-years and her strange encounter with three men - a player, a younger man, and a dangerous, sexy man.

Meanwhile, actor Kim Min Joon tied the knot with Kim Da Mi - well-known as G-Dragon's older sister - last month.

