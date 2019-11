Jun Hyun Moo, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa, and Block B's P.O. will be hosting this year's 'MBC Entertainment Awards'!



This will mark Jun Hyun Moo's 2nd year in a row hosting the awards, after claiming the Daesang award for his year's performance in 2017. He'll be joined by rising variety stars Hwa Sa and P.O, known for their appearance on programs such as 'I Live Alone' and 'Point of Omniscient Interference'.

Look out for the '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards', taking place this December 29!