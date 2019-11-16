7

Kim Jun Ho says he gets hurt by comments saying he's crawling back into spotlight

Kim Jun Ho talked about comments that he remembered.

During the November 16th episode of tvN's 'Don Quixote' the members talked about the comments of the new show. Song Jin Woo said, "When our teaser went out, 99.9% of the comments are about Lee Jin Hyuk. He's the one that leads us."

Kim Jun Ho said, "There were comments about me, too. Someone said, 'He's crawling back out, huh?' It kind of hurt me. Because I'm blatantly coming back."

However, despite what Kim Jun Ho jokes about, most netizens are on Kim Jun Ho's side and believe there was an unnecessary fuss created just in an attempt to cover up Jung Joon Young's scandal. It's good to see him on screen again!

People are mean

He is not in the chat group. If a person is a crook, then all his friends, family members and colleagues are crooks too. People are really mindless sometimes.

