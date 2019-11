'All the Butlers' and 'My Little Old Boy' will not be airing today.

According to the SBS schedule for today, the two variety shows will not be airing today. 'All the Butlers' usually airs at 6:25 PM KST and 'My Little Old Boy' airs at 9:05 PM KST on SBS. However, today, the broadcast station will instead air the '2019 WBSC Premier 12 Finals Korea : Japan'. After the show, the usual SBS 8 O' Clock News will air at 10:25 PM KST.

The shows will air as normal next week.