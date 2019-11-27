13

Jaejoong confirms new Korean solo album in January + Asia concert tour

On November 28, C-Jes Entertainment told various media outlets, "Jaejoong has confirmed his comeback album release for some time in mid-January of next year. Alongside the new album, Jaejoong will also embark on an Asia concert tour, kicking off his promotions as a solo artist in Korea full swing." 

This will mark Jaejoong's first solo comeback in Korea in approximately 4 years, after the release of his 2nd full album 'NO.X' in 2016. Fans can look forward to a new album full of new styles and concepts, as Jaejoong took part in brainstorming various ideas for his domestic comeback. 

Meanwhile, Jaejoong has been promoting actively as a solo artist in Japan with his 1st full album 'Flawless Love', as well as a cover album, 'Love Covers'. 

