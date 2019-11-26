3

IZ*ONE & X1 to be absent from '2019 MAMA' following 'Produce' vote-rigging controversy

IZ*ONE and X1 will be absent from the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' following the 'Producevote-rigging controversy.

Insiders previously stated the 'Produce 48' and 'Produce x 101' project groups would likely be absent from the awards show, and Mnet has now confirmed the reports. Mnet stated, "IZ*ONE will not be appearing at the '2019 MAMA'. We apologize to the fans who were awaiting IZ*ONE's performance... X1 will not be appearing at the '2019 MAMA'. We sincerely apologize for causing trouble due to the programs."

As previously reported, head CJENM producer, Ahn Joon Young admitted that votes were manipulated on 'Produce 48' and 'Produce x 101' and partially admitted that votes were manipulated on the first and second season of 'Produce 101'.

The '2019 MAMA' is being held at the Nagoya Dome in Japan on December 4 KST. Stay tuned for updates on IZ*ONE and X1.

1

kxk702 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

if txt gets roty it will be rigged bc x1 have bigger sales and should won voting is only 20% and even tho they’re leading x1 still should win so if txt snatches it it means it’s rigged which is the reason why x1 can’t attend ITS ALL SO IRONIC I can’t!!! I hate mnet with passion they’re hiding behind those innocent kids!!!

-1

xyed007-3 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

its better for them not to appear in MAMA awards

