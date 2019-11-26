Seo In Guk in talks to star in upcoming movie 'Hip Daddy'

Seo In Guk is in talks to star in the upcoming movie 'Hip Daddy'.



On November 26, Seo In Guk's label Jellyfish Entertainment announced, "Seo In Guk is in talks to star in the movie 'Hip Daddy' directed by Kang Yoon Sung'." Director Kang Yoon Sung as the filmmaker behind movies like 'The Outlaws', 'Long Live the King', and 'The Outlaws 2'.



Seo In Guk recently starred in the action-crime movie 'Pipeline'.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Hip Daddy', which is expected to start filming next year.