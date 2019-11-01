34

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

HyunA and Dawn post cute couples selfie + netizens leave positive comments about their relationship

HyunA and Dawn posted a cute series of selfies and netizens have been supporting them through their relationship!

The adorable artists showed off their charm in a set of film selfies. The two have also been separately preparing for their comebacks.

Netizens have been leaving positive comments for once, stating: 

"Their relationship is so pretty." 
"The couple that must never break up."

"This is really cool, being able to love someone when you're young. I'm jealous."

What do you think? 

kdramaqueen7540 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

i really envy their openess in their relationship hoping all idols could also openly date & can freely express their love to their special someone...just look how happy they are...keep loving you two!

kxk463 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

cute I wish them nothing but happiness 🥳💞

Share

