HyunA and Dawn post cute couples selfie + netizens leave positive comments about their relationship

HyunA and Dawn posted a cute series of selfies and netizens have been supporting them through their relationship!

The adorable artists showed off their charm in a set of film selfies. The two have also been separately preparing for their comebacks.

Netizens have been leaving positive comments for once, stating:

"Their relationship is so pretty."

"The couple that must never break up."

"This is really cool, being able to love someone when you're young. I'm jealous."

