HyunA and Dawn post cute couples selfie + netizens leave positive comments about their relationship

HyunA and Dawn posted a cute series of selfies and netizens have been supporting them through their relationship!
The adorable artists showed off their charm in a set of film selfies. The two have also been separately preparing for their comebacks.
Netizens have been leaving positive comments for once, stating:
"Their relationship is so pretty."
"The couple that must never break up."
"This is really cool, being able to love someone when you're young. I'm jealous."
What do you think?
