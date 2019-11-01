From g.o.d to BTS: Netizens compile a list of the best selling albums from the three generations of idols

K-pop has come a long way since the mid-1990s and early 2000s. There are what many people consider to be 3 generations of idols.

The first generation starts in 1996 with H.O.T, extending to g.o.d, BoA, Sechskies, S.E.S, Fin.K.L, BoA, Shinhwa, and more.

The second generation starts in 2004 with TVXQ, extending to Super Junior, Girls' Generation, Big Bang, SHINee, and more.

And you have the third generation or current generation with BTS, EXO, Wanna One, TWICE, BLACKPINK, Seventeen, and more.

Who do you think reigns supreme in each generation of the new idols?

A recent community forum post has garnered a lot of attention for its compilation of the best selling albums from three generations.

g.o.d and H.O.T reigned supreme in the first generation, while Girls' Generation, Super Junior, and TVXQ dominated the second generation. The third generation definitely shows BTS, EXO, Wanna One, and TWICE in the forefront of album sales.

What do you think of these results? Are you surprised to see such high album sales for the 3rd generation in the current digital age?