Hongki greets fans brightly on Instagram for the first time since his enlistment

F.T. Island's Hongki was seen updating his Instagram for the first time since his military enlistment!

On November 6, Hongki wrote via his newest Instagram post, "Salute! I love you all! Are you all doing well?" The idol also shared some bright, friendly photos alongside close acquaintances, looking healthy in his military uniform.

Meanwhile, Hongki enlisted as an active duty soldier for his mandatory service back on September 30 of this year. He'll be wrapping up his basic training soon in order to carry out the remainder of his duties.