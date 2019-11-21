Honey Lee makes trending headlines yet again with her low cut dress

﻿ ﻿ NEWSEN

It seems lost of stars are making trending headlines after showcasing some glamorous looks for the '40th Blue Dragon Film Awards,' but Honey Lee's dress is causing major netizen buzz.

The beautiful actress is seen in a burgundy dress with a low cut cut-out, showing off her beautiful figure.

Netizens have been commenting on her beauty, stating:

"The dress is so sophisticated and lovely."

"It's clear that the Miss Korea winners are of another class."

"That's a really well-picked dress. Kudos to her."





What do you think of Honey Lee's look?