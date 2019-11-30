Heize thanks BTS' SUGA for producing the song after winning Best R&B/Soul at 'Melon Music Awards 2019'

Heize won Best R&B/Soul at 'Melon Music Awards 2019' and thanked BTS' SUGA for producing the song.



The year-end awards show was held on November 30 at the Gocheok Skydome Dome in Seoul to recognize the top artists of the past year. Heize took the trophy for Best R&B/Soul with 'We don't talk together'.

In her acceptance speech, she said "I want to thank Min PD (BTS' SUGA)." after asking "Isn't this a great song?" She continued, "A big thank you to everyone who supported and sent love. I couldn't have won two awards without you. I have a lot of you in my mind that I have been wanting to send thanks. I'll personally contact you. Thank you to the staff for thinking through with me and helping me behind the scenes and I thank my fans for the support. Stay healthy and happy holidays."

Congratulations to Heize! You can check out the rest of the winners here, and check out this award-winning song below!

