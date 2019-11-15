GOT7 win #1 + Performances from November 15th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, Luri debuted with "Blah Blah", MAMAMOO returned with "HIP", Nature made a comeback with "Oopsie (My Bad)", IN2IT came back with "ULlala: Poisoning", South Club returned with "Twice", Hynn made a comeback with "Bad Love", Sweet Sorrow returned with "Everything Will Be OK!", 6band came back with "Worker Blues", Han Seung Hee made a return with "Calling You", and Geunsu returned with "Money".



As for the winners, GOT7 and AKMU were the nominees, but it was GOT7 who took the win with "You Calling My Name". Congrats to GOT7!



Other artists who performed include GOT7, VICTON, BVNDIT, 1Team, Dongkiz, TXT, OnlyOneOf, BDC, Ariaz, and Aivan.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: Luri







==

COMEBACK: MAMAMOO







==

COMEBACK: Nature







==

COMEBACK: IN2IT







==

COMEBACK: South Club







==

COMEBACK: Hynn







==

COMEBACK: Sweet Sorrow







==

COMEBACK: 6band







==

COMEBACK: Han Seung Hee







==

COMEBACK: Geunsu







===

GOT7







==

VICTON







==

BVNDIT







==

1Team







==

Dongkiz







==

TXT







==

OnlyOneOf







==

BDC







==

Ariaz







==

Aivan







===