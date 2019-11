Along with the album spoiler, GOT 7 has also unveiled the lyric teasers featuring members Mark, Youngjae, BamBam, and the group as a whole for their title song 'You Calling My Name'. The album 'Call My Name' is set for release on November 4 at 6 PM KST, and the group will showcase the album at 8 PM KST.



Check the teasers out below!