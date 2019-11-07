GOT7 members and Yubin name one another as their closest celebrity friends

On November 7, JYP Entertainment labelmates GOT7 and Wonder Girls's Yubin appeared as guests on SBS power FM's 'Cultwo Show'!

On this day, Yubin introduced her solo comeback title track, "Silent Movie". She shared, "I wrote the song comparing a couple on the verge of breaking up, with no more conversations between them, to a silent movie. I don't particularly have a specific source of inspiration, but sometimes when I think of something I work on it right away. J.Y. Park liked it immediately after hearing it once."

After singing "Silent Movie" for listeners live, Yubin received compliments from not only 'Cultwo Show's DJs, but also from GOT7, as JB remarked, "Noona's song is Jjang."

Later, the DJs asked Yubin to name some of her closest celebrity friends. Yubin answered, "That would be Wonder Girls, of course. I am close with our label artists like GOT7, and J.Y. Park." The GOT7 members also coined Yubin as one of their closest celebrity friends, showcasing the friendly bond of JYP artists.