Seventeen's Dino to sit out Japanese concert today due to enteritis symptoms

On November 7, Seventeen's label Pledis Entertainment took to the group's official fan cafe to notify fans of member Dino's schedule changes.

The label revealed, "Earlier this morning, Dino visited the hospital due to symptoms of enteritis. After receiving a diagnosis, we have come to the decision for him to rest until his conditions improve. As a result, Dino will not be able to participate in Seventeen's world tour 'Ode To You in Japan', taking place this November 7 in Makuhari; we ask for you understanding."





Get well soon, Dino.