Seventeen's Dino to sit out Japanese concert today due to enteritis symptoms

On November 7, Seventeen's label Pledis Entertainment took to the group's official fan cafe to notify fans of member Dino's schedule changes. 

The label revealed, "Earlier this morning, Dino visited the hospital due to symptoms of enteritis. After receiving a diagnosis, we have come to the decision for him to rest until his conditions improve. As a result, Dino will not be able to participate in Seventeen's world tour 'Ode To You in Japan', taking place this November 7 in Makuhari; we ask for you understanding." 

Get well soon, Dino.

Itzyxstraykids45 pts 24 minutes ago 1
24 minutes ago

does any one know what enteritis is and the symptoms are

iBangChan-11 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

aw poor baby

get well soon dino

