It's the time of the year to give thanks to our blessings and EXID's Hani expressed her gratitude to her fans on Instagram.

On November 28, she posted her picture hugging the gift from her fans. In a caption she wrote, "Thank you LEGO(fandom name of EXID)s. It was so delicious :) I can stay strong thanks to you <3"





Hani is currently filming a new MBC web drama, titled 'XX' as one of the female leads. The drama is set to air sometime in January of 2020.