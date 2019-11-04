Cosmic Girls continue 'As You Wish' comeback countdown with photos of Bona, Yeoreum, Dayoung, and Yeonjung

Cosmic Girls have released the third batch of individual concept photos for upcoming album 'As You Wish'!

Teaser images for members Bona, Yeoreum, Dayoung, and Yeonjung were unveiled through the group's official social media channels on November 4 KST. In the images, each member is looking lovely in a variation of a polished uniform look, looking directly into the camera with confidence.

Meanwhile, 'As You Wish,' the group's seventh mini album, will be released on November 20.

Check out the teaser images below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!