2

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

'2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' releases rookie artist lineup including ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, WayV, & more!

AKP STAFF

D-6 until the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

With voting coming to a close in just 5 days and the grand ceremony taking place next week on December 4, the '2019 MAMA' has revealed a spectacular lineup of rookie artists who will be taking the stage! Fans can look forward to fantastic rookie performances by ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, WayV, ATEEZ, and ONEUS, joining sunbae artists like GOT7, MONSTA X, TWICE, MAMAMOO, Seventeen, Kim Chung Ha, BTS, and more. 

Stay tuned for the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards', coming up on December 4 at the Nagoya Dome in Japan!

  1. ATEEZ
  2. ITZY
  3. WayV
  4. ONEUS
  5. TXT
2 1,273 Share 40% Upvoted

0

jjajangmyeon23528 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

WayV is apart of sm, bit odd since their still boycotting mnet.

Share

0

GiftzB337 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Ateez, f**k me up, one thing they are, is PERFORMERS! can't wait to see idol reactions

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Honey Butter Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Cup ramyun - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Yakult Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Soju Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Rice Drink Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Milkis Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
New Message

SEND