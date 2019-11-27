'2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' releases rookie artist lineup including ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, WayV, & more!

D-6 until the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

With voting coming to a close in just 5 days and the grand ceremony taking place next week on December 4, the '2019 MAMA' has revealed a spectacular lineup of rookie artists who will be taking the stage! Fans can look forward to fantastic rookie performances by ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, WayV, ATEEZ, and ONEUS, joining sunbae artists like GOT7, MONSTA X, TWICE, MAMAMOO, Seventeen, Kim Chung Ha, BTS, and more.

Stay tuned for the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards', coming up on December 4 at the Nagoya Dome in Japan!