Baek Ji Young talks about the difficulty of pregnancy and reveals her love for her daughter

Baek Ji Young revealed her love for her daughter on the November 18 broadcast of 'Do You Eat?' She also talked about the difficulties of pregnancies and how she had her daughter after four years of marriage.

When asked if she had a baby right after getting married, Baek Ji Young replied: "No. When when we got married, I was pregnant and expecting. But shortly after, I had a... (suffered a miscarriage). After that, I couldn't have a baby for a while. But in the fourth year of my marriage, I had a baby. My daughter looks exactly like our husband and has his same mischievous personality and high energy. "







