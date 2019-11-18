13

2

Posted by sl278 1 hour ago

Netizens are loving this gorgeous actress's audition video for JYP

Netizens have uncovered this actress's audition video for JYP and we definitely understand why her gorgeous visuals got her the casting spot.

Actress Shin Ye Eun's audition video recently resurfaced on online internet community forums and netizens are gaping over her gorgeous visuals and pure aura. 

Netizens have been commenting:

"No wonder she got scouted. Look at how pretty she is."

"There's no way anyone wouldn't have picked her because she's that pretty."

"She's so precious and pretty."

What do you think?

Pinksone81261 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

She's a good actress that I like ever since I saw in A-TEEN. always hoping for S3 but oh well. Love psychometric too!!!

taeswife0613299 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

Am I the only one who sees IU in her???

