Park Seo Joon and BTS's V revealed to have dog outings together

The November 20 broadcast of 'TMI NEWS' revealed an adorable but wholesome fact about actor Park Seo Joon and BTS's V.

It was reported that Park Seo Joon's dog Simba and V's dog Yeontan often have dog outings together! This cute fact definitely stole the hearts of the panelists which included AOA's Jimin and Hyejeong. They also noticed that the dogs also resembled their handsome owners. The two entertainers definitely seem to be close friends and it seems like their dogs' are too!

The two recently went on a trip together along with actor Choi Woo-Sik.

