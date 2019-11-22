6

Actor Yoo Ah In congratulates 'queen' Song Hye Kyo on her birthday

Actor Yoo Ah In congratulated 'queen' Song Hye Kyo on her birthday!

The actress celebrated her 38th birthday on November 22, and along with fans running a Times Square ad to congratulate her, fellow actor Yoo Ah In also wrote her a special message. He shared the photos below on his Instagram account with the message, "Love live the queen." 

In the photos, Song Hye Kyo holds a large bouquet of beautiful, white flowers, and Yoo Ah In gives her a friendly hug. The actress also shared the message below on her Instagram story, thanking her fans for all the love. 


Happy birthday to Song Hye Kyo!

LONG LIVE THE QUEEN

