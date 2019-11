EXO's Suho flipped his image in bonus teaser clips for 'Obsession'.



After facing his doppelganger in teaser images, the teaser clips below reveal Suho taking on his EXO and X-EXO persona. As previously reported, the EXO members are facing their doppelgangers "X-EXO" for their comeback.





Stay tuned for more EXO teasers!