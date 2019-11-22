Yoo Jae Suk, Heize, and more reveal which artists they want to see on 'Sugar Man 3'

The panelists of JTBC's 'Two Yoo Project - Sugar Man 3' revealed who they wanted to see this season.



The 'Sugar Man' series revolves around bringing back artists from the past for new performances, covers, and collaborations. With the first episode of season 3 coming up, hosts Yoo Jae Suk, Yoo Hee Yeol, lyricist Kim Ee Na, and Heize revealed which blasts from the past they'd like to feature on the show.



Yoo Jae Suk chose late '90s and early 2000s girl group Baby V.O.X. He expressed, "At the time, I really liked them. Baby V.O.X had songs that were everything from fun dance tracks, hip hop, and breakup songs." Yoo Hee Yeol said he wanted to see 2000s ballad girl group SeeYa, Kim Ee Na chose former YG Entertainment rapper Lexy, and Heize wanted to see hip hop girl group Freestyle.



'Sugar Man 3' premieres on November 29 KST. Who do you want to see on the upcoming season?