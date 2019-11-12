Listen to a highlight medley of Eric Nam's first all-English album, 'Before We Begin'

Eric Nam has released a lovely highlight medley of all of the tracks from his upcoming, first ever all-English album, 'Before We Begin'!

The album contains a total of 8 tracks including "Come Through", pre-release single "Love Die Young", "Congratulations" feat. Marc E. Bassy, "You're Sexy I'm Sexy", "How'm I Doing", "Wonder", "No Shame", and finally, "Runaway" feat. Steve James!

You can listen to a snippet of all 8 songs above while you wait for Eric Nam's complete album release, in just one more day this November 14 at 6 PM KST.