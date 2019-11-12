Park Bo Young reveals she'll be taking a break to wear an arm cast on a persistent injury

On November 12, actress Park Bo Young surprised her fans with a solo 'V Live' broadcast for the first time in approximately 2 months!

The actress had some unfortunate news for fans, as she revealed, "My arm is injured. I hurt it a long time ago, but I haven't been able to get it properly treated until now. They say I should wear a cast on it for about 6 months."

She continued, "I hope you all stay healthy without getting injured. I'm supposed to be wearing the cast right now, but I took it off because I figured that you would keep asking about it."

When asked about her plans to take on new productions, Park Bo Young explained, "I'll be taking a bit of a break, for my health. I know it's not good news, but there are some things that can't be helped. When I recover, I'll do a lot more. I can't go into all of the specific details, but I'm not taking a break because I don't want to film any new projects; it's just that it's not a good time right now. It makes me sad too. This has made me realize that health is very important. Everyone, please be healthy. You can't do anything unless you're healthy."



You can catch Park Bo Young's full 'V Live' broadcast, below. Get well soon!