germainej AKP STAFF 5 minutes ago

YG Entertainment responds to reports of WINNER's comeback this month

YG Entertainment responded to reports of WINNER's comeback this month.

It was previously reported WINNER would make a comeback by the end of October, but it looks like their schedule has yet to be confirmed. On October 4, YG Entertainment confirmed, "WINNER is preparing for a new album. The schedule will be announced once it's confirmed."

Stay tuned for updates on WINNER's return!

