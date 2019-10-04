YG Entertainment responded to reports of WINNER's comeback this month.
It was previously reported WINNER would make a comeback by the end of October, but it looks like their schedule has yet to be confirmed. On October 4, YG Entertainment confirmed, "WINNER is preparing for a new album. The schedule will be announced once it's confirmed."
Stay tuned for updates on WINNER's return!
YG Entertainment responds to reports of WINNER's comeback this month
