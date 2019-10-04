Paul Kim feels the fall leaves in 'Empty' MV teaser

Paul Kim has dropped his music video teaser for "Empty".



In the MV teaser, Paul Kim is surrounded by fall leaves as he sings a line of his beautiful ballad. "Empty" is the title song of the singer's upcoming 2nd full album 'Heart, One', which drops on October 7 KST.



As previously reported, 'Heart, One' part.1 is set to contain a total of 5 tracks, all composed and written by Paul Kim with aid from well-known Korean and international musicians. Part.2 of the album will also be released some time later this year.



Watch Paul Kim's "Empty" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.