Which girl group reigns supreme in 'Queendom' preliminaries?

Mnet's 'Queendom' revealed which girl group is reigning supreme in the preliminary score rankings.



The October 31st episode of 'Queendom' featured the final battle of performances among Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, Park Bom, AOA, (G)I-DLE, and Oh My Girl, and before the much-anticipated final results, the show revealed the preliminary competition score rankings. The final overall results will take into account the preliminary scores, song sales, and live votes from viewers.



For the first round of prelims, (G)I-DLE took 1st with 10,000 points, MAMAMOO took 2nd with 7282 points, Oh My Girl took 3rd with 6478, AOA took 4th with 4795, Park Bom took 5th with 4299, and Lovelyz took last place with 3691. For the second round of prelims, Oh My Girl took 1st with 10,000 points, MAMAMOO took 2nd with 7702, AOA took 3rd with 6956, Lovelyz took 4th with 5009, Park Bom took 5th with 4960, and (G)I-DLE took 6th with 4490. As for the third round, Oh My Girl ranked 1st with 15,000 points, MAMAMOO ranked in at 2nd with 11,555 points, Lovelyz took 3rd with 10,504, (G)I-DLE took 4th with 8284, Park Bom took 5th with 7098, and AOA took 6th with 5577.



When all the results were tallied up, the girl group who reigned supreme in the preliminary rounds was none other than Oh My Girl! MAMAMOO placed 2nd, (G)I-DLE 3rd, Lovelyz 4th, AOA 5th, and Park Bom 6th.



Who have you been rooting for?

