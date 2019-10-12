The October 12th episode of MBC's 'Show! Music Core' featured performances from last week!
The episode on the 5th was canceled due to a baseball game, and the performances below were released by MBC. No winner was announced this week.
Check out the performances below!
4
1
Posted by1 hour ago
Watch Chen, TWICE, ATEEZ, Stray Kids & more on October 12th 'Show! Music Core'!
The October 12th episode of MBC's 'Show! Music Core' featured performances from last week!
2 732 Share 80% Upvoted
Log in to comment