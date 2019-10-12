4

News
Posted by germainej

Watch Chen, TWICE, ATEEZ, Stray Kids & more on October 12th 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

The October 12th episode of MBC's 'Show! Music Core' featured performances from last week!

The episode on the 5th was canceled due to a baseball game, and the performances below were released by MBC. No winner was announced this week.

Check out the performances below!

absolutely-20 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

Boy groups are all the same these days

misspayntbrush-441 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

i want to watch ateez but its so dangerous. seonghwa is so hot...I almost died last time i saw him perform

