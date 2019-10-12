Kwanghee congratulates Kangnam & former Olympic medalist Lee Sang Hwa's marriage!

Kwanghee congratulated Kangnam and former Olympic medalist Lee Sang Hwa's marriage!



On October 12, the ZE:A star expressed his congratulations at Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa's wedding at the Walker Hill Hotel in Seoul, saying, "Lee Sang Hwa and I are labelmates, and we're close. I know Kangnam as well. I congratulate Lee Sang Hwa on her marriage. I hope Kangnam hyung is happy."



He continued, "I know both of them, so, I'm giving wedding gift checks to both. One side gets more. The one who's a labelmate gets more. Sang Hwa, you have to come when I get married."



Congratulations to Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa once again!

