Towers to light up purple to commemorate 'BTS x UNICEF' 'Love Myself' campaign

The N Seoul Tower and Lotte World Tower will be lit up in purple to commemorate 2 years of the BTS and UNICEF 'Love Myself' campaign.



Reports revealed the two towers will light up purple during BTS's Seoul 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' concerts on October 26-29. BTS have donated 2.6 billion Won ($2.21 million USD) for the '#ENDviolence' campaign for children and teens around the world for the past 2 years, and the purple lights will symbolize BTS's partnership for the cause as well as the participation of fans worldwide. The anti-violence campaign aims to end cycles of violence involving young people.



UNICEF will also be opening campaign booths at Jamsil Olympic Stadium, where BTS's Seoul concert is behind held, and a large sphere sculpture signifying the promise to end violence against children will be erected. Lotte World Mall intends to play a video of BTS on its large indoor screen as well.



Watch out for the purple lights!