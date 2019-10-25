22

Towers to light up purple to commemorate 'BTS x UNICEF' 'Love Myself' campaign

The N Seoul Tower and Lotte World Tower will be lit up in purple to commemorate 2 years of the BTS and UNICEF 'Love Myself' campaign.

Reports revealed the two towers will light up purple during BTS's Seoul 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' concerts on October 26-29. BTS have donated 2.6 billion Won ($2.21 million USD) for the '#ENDviolence' campaign for children and teens around the world for the past 2 years, and the purple lights will symbolize BTS's partnership for the cause as well as the participation of fans worldwide. The anti-violence campaign aims to end cycles of violence involving young people.

UNICEF will also be opening campaign booths at Jamsil Olympic Stadium, where BTS's Seoul concert is behind held, and a large sphere sculpture signifying the promise to end violence against children will be erected. Lotte World Mall intends to play a video of BTS on its large indoor screen as well.

Watch out for the purple lights!

1

14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

'Love Myself' campaign is one of the greatest things BTS have done in their career. The amount of money they contributed (directly and thanks to all the ARMY who took part in this campaign) is enormous. I'm so happy to see them encouraging the fans to help other people.

