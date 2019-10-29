TXT beats sales of their debut album by more than 40,000 copies with 'Dream Chapter: MAGIC'

Big Hit Entertainment boy group TXT has sold 120,000 copies of their new album a week into its release.

The album, titled 'Dream Chapter: MAGIC' is a new personal best for the group as they sold approximately 124,252 copies in the first week. With this result, they surpassed the sales of their debut album, 'Dream Chapter: STAR' by more than 46,000 copies. Their debut album in comparison sold 77,000 copies in its first week.

The group has been doing noticeably well less than a year into their debut, garnering attention from western media as well.

Congratulations to TXT!



