Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 5 minutes ago

TXT beats sales of their debut album by more than 40,000 copies with 'Dream Chapter: MAGIC'

AKP STAFF

Big Hit Entertainment boy group TXT has sold 120,000 copies of their new album a week into its release. 

The album, titled 'Dream Chapter: MAGIC' is a new personal best for the group as they sold approximately 124,252 copies in the first week. With this result, they surpassed the sales of their debut album, 'Dream Chapter: STAR' by more than 46,000 copies. Their debut album in comparison sold 77,000 copies in its first week. 

The group has been doing noticeably well less than a year into their debut, garnering attention from western media as well. 

Congratulations to TXT!

amu_jane1,534 pts 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

I really loved Run Away this concept really fits into their TXT dimension I really hope to see a story similar BTS

