SuperM reveals dates and locations for their North American arena tour 'WE ARE THE FUTURE'

SuperM is getting ready to take over western media and has announced tour dates and locations for their North American arena tour 'WE ARE THE FUTURE'.

The SM supergroup is definitely bringing on the hype after announcing their upcoming appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' as well as teasing a possible collaboration with Marvel. The group will be hitting many major cities in the US, giving fans an opportunity to watch them live. So far 10 dates have been announced and more will come in the future.

Are you excited for SuperM's debut?