17

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

SuperM reveals dates and locations for their North American arena tour 'WE ARE THE FUTURE'

AKP STAFF

SuperM is getting ready to take over western media and has announced tour dates and locations for their North American arena tour 'WE ARE THE FUTURE'.  

The SM supergroup is definitely bringing on the hype after announcing their upcoming appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' as well as teasing a possible collaboration with Marvel. The group will be hitting many major cities in the US, giving fans an opportunity to watch them live. So far 10 dates have been announced and more will come in the future.

Are you excited for SuperM's debut?

  1. SuperM
3 1,994 Share 81% Upvoted

1

jeonginsnose38 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Oh man I hope the music is good cuz if it is I might have to force my parents to take me lmao

Share

0

DG2522,429 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Seriously? They want Kai and Baek to be touring with two groups simultaneously? Please take a lot of rest and don't push yourselves too hard!! 🙏❤️

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND