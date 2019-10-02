0

0

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

SuperM announce a special fan sign event at 'Barnes & Noble' in LA

K-Pop fans in the Los Angeles, California area are in for a special treat!

It was just announced on October 3 that SM Entertainment's upcoming super K-Pop group SuperM will be stopping by 'Barnes & Noble' in The Grove in Los Angeles, for a very special fan sign event in light of their debut!

Ticketing information for SuperM's special fan sign event will be up very soon, and participants will be able to receive the signature of one SuperM member with the purchase of their ticket. For full details, check out the links below!

Meanwhile, SuperM's debut mini album 'SuperM' drops in just a little over 24 hours on October 4 at 6 PM KST. 

I swear can anyone tell my a k-pop idol that has been to pensacola you cant name one its always big citys but Im happy for the people who will meet them!

its unfair r r rr

people in la already met taeyong. why do THEY get to go again? 😭


