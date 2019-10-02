3

On October 2, stars, directors, writers, staff, and industry officials attended the '2019 Korea Drama Awards' at the Gyeongnam Culture & Art Center in Jinju!

Taking place for the 12th year in a row this year, the '2019 Korea Drama Awards' evaluates dramas from the past year from the 3 major public broadcasting stations as well as cable broadcasting stations. 

Check out the list of winners from the '2019 Korea Drama Awards' below! Congratulations to all the winners!


▶ DaesangChoi Soo Jong of KBS's 'My Only One'


▶ Best Production: JTBC's 'SKY Castle'

▶ Best Actress: Kim Min Jung of KBS's 'My Fellow Citizens'

▶ Best ActorKim Dong Wook of MBC's 'Special Labor Inspector'


▶ Excellent Actress: Lee Sae Young of tvN's 'The Crowned Clown'

▶ Excellent Actor: Kang Ki Young of JTBC's 'At Eighteen', Lee Gyu Hyung of SBS's 'Doctor John'


▶ Lifetime Achievement Award: Jung Dong Hwan of tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna'

▶ Hot Star China Award: Kim Seo Hyung of JTBC's 'SKY Castle'


▶ Star of the YearShin Ye Eun of tvN's 'He Is Psychometric', Go Joon of SBS's 'The Fiery Priest'

▶ Scriptwriter of the Year: Jo Jung Sun of KBS2's 'Mother of Mine'

▶ Hallyu Star Award: Ong Seong Wu of JTBC's 'At Eighteen'


▶ OST AwardHa Jin of JTBC's 'SKY Castle'


▶ Popularity Award: Kim Bo Ra of JTBC's 'SKY Castle', Ahn Chang Hwan of SBS's 'The Fiery Priest'


▶ Rookie Actress: Kwon Nara of KBS2's 'Doctor Prisoner'



▶ Rookie Actor: Ong Seong Wu of JTBC's 'At Eighteen'



