On October 2, stars, directors, writers, staff, and industry officials attended the '2019 Korea Drama Awards' at the Gyeongnam Culture & Art Center in Jinju!
Taking place for the 12th year in a row this year, the '2019 Korea Drama Awards' evaluates dramas from the past year from the 3 major public broadcasting stations as well as cable broadcasting stations.
Check out the list of winners from the '2019 Korea Drama Awards' below! Congratulations to all the winners!
▶ Daesang: Choi Soo Jong of KBS's 'My Only One'
▶ Best Production: JTBC's 'SKY Castle'
▶ Best Actress: Kim Min Jung of KBS's 'My Fellow Citizens'
▶ Best Actor: Kim Dong Wook of MBC's 'Special Labor Inspector'
▶ Excellent Actress: Lee Sae Young of tvN's 'The Crowned Clown'
▶ Excellent Actor: Kang Ki Young of JTBC's 'At Eighteen', Lee Gyu Hyung of SBS's 'Doctor John'
▶ Lifetime Achievement Award: Jung Dong Hwan of tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna'
▶ Hot Star China Award: Kim Seo Hyung of JTBC's 'SKY Castle'
▶ Star of the Year: Shin Ye Eun of tvN's 'He Is Psychometric', Go Joon of SBS's 'The Fiery Priest'
▶ Scriptwriter of the Year: Jo Jung Sun of KBS2's 'Mother of Mine'
▶ Hallyu Star Award: Ong Seong Wu of JTBC's 'At Eighteen'
▶ OST Award: Ha Jin of JTBC's 'SKY Castle'
▶ Popularity Award: Kim Bo Ra of JTBC's 'SKY Castle', Ahn Chang Hwan of SBS's 'The Fiery Priest'
▶ Rookie Actress: Kwon Nara of KBS2's 'Doctor Prisoner'
▶ Rookie Actor: Ong Seong Wu of JTBC's 'At Eighteen'
