Rainbow reportedly releasing a special single in light of their 10th anniversary

According to reports on October 25, girl group Rainbow will be releasing a special single in celebration of their 10th anniversary since debut.

The 7 members of Rainbow will be celebrating their 10th anniversary this November 15. The special single was reportedly suggested by member Jaekyung, and the group's former label DSP Media has also agreed to cooperate in the single release. The girl have already wrapped up their MV filming.

Meanwhile, Rainbow consist of Jaekyung, Woori, Jisook, Noeul, Seungah, Hyunyoung, and Yoonhye. They debuted on November 15, 2009, and disbanded in 2016 in order for the members to pursue their individual careers.

