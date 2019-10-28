1

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

Seven O'clock release dreamlike teaser images of Taeyoung & Hangyeom for 3rd mini album 'White Night'

AKP STAFF

Seven O'clock will be returning this winter with a dreamlike image, in their upcoming 3rd mini album 'White Night'.

The first two members of Seven O'clock to reveal a unique set of sensual individual teaser photos are Taeyoung and Hangyeom, depicting very contrasting moods through the use of lighting and color palettes. The boy group is expected to continue their teaser series throughout the next few weeks with remaining members Andy, 2soul, and Louie, leading up to their full comeback on November 12. 

In the meantime, check out Taeyoung and Hangyeom's 'White Night' teaser images below. 

  1. Seven O'Clock
1 123 Share 100% Upvoted

0

ghostleeprincess58 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

what a doll. Hangyeom looks like a baby cha eun woo

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND