Seven O'clock release dreamlike teaser images of Taeyoung & Hangyeom for 3rd mini album 'White Night'

Seven O'clock will be returning this winter with a dreamlike image, in their upcoming 3rd mini album 'White Night'.

The first two members of Seven O'clock to reveal a unique set of sensual individual teaser photos are Taeyoung and Hangyeom, depicting very contrasting moods through the use of lighting and color palettes. The boy group is expected to continue their teaser series throughout the next few weeks with remaining members Andy, 2soul, and Louie, leading up to their full comeback on November 12.

In the meantime, check out Taeyoung and Hangyeom's 'White Night' teaser images below.



