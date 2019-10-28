IOI's Kyulkyung (Zhou Jieqiong) may also be unable to join group's reunion promotions

According to reports on October 29, CJ ENM's plans to host a reunion for project group IOI may be coming to a halt.

Previously, IOI's side revealed plans for the group to reunite as 9-members, with the exemption of Jeon So Mi and Cosmic Girls's Yeonjung. After announcing reunion plans for some time in October, the promotions were pushed back for internal reason, expected for some time in December of this year.





In addition to Jeon So Mi and Yeonjung, reports have stated that former PRISTIN member Kyulkyung (Zhou Jieqiong) may also be unable to participate in IOI's reunion plans at this point, due to her busy schedules in China. Furthermore, Weki Meki member Choi Yoo Jung was also seen recently announcing a temporary hiatus, due to health issues.

With the likelihood of IOI's upcoming reunion reduced to only 7-members, many are also critical of the project group's return when CJ ENM is currently still facing vote rigging allegations for 'Produce X 101', 'Idol School', and even the entire 'Produce' series.

One insider told media outlets, "There are no more discussions regarding IOI's reunion currently taking place with CJ ENM. With Jeon So Mi, Yoo Yeonjung, Choi Yoo Jung, and Kyulkyung more unlikely to participate, the motivation is dying down."

