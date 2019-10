S.E.S's Shoo is returning with her 1st solo album this November in Japan, a year and three months after being charged and convicted of illegal, habitual overseas gambling in 2018. Her case involved approximately $700,000 USD and she was sentenced 6 months in prison, 2 years of probation and 80 hours of community service back in August of 2018.



Her upcoming solo album 'I Found Love' is set for release on November 27.