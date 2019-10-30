Red Velvet's Irene & NCT's Taeyong to feature voices in 'SK Telecom' AI speakers

Red Velvet's Irene and NCT's Taeyong will be waking up owners of 'SK Telecom's new 'NUGU' AI speakers.



On October 29, 'SK Telecom' announced the wireless service provider has partnered up with SM Entertainment for the new 'NUGU' AI speaker features. According to the 'SK Group ICT Tech Summit', Irene and Taeyong's voices will be featured in the 'celeb alarm' and 'celeb schedule' features for 'NUGU' releasing next month.



'SK Telecom' will allow users to use 'NUGU' speaker's text-to-speech function to let owners customize names for the 'celeb alarm' feature, while the 'celeb schedule' feature will read out SM Entertainment's official schedule.



