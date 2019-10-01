Watch the preview for episode #1's premiere of Mnet's 'World Klass' this week

Mnet's newest idol survival series 'World Klass' premieres this week!

Ahead of its grand premiere this October 4 at 11 PM KST, 'World Klass' has revealed an episode #1 preview in order to give viewers a small breakdown of how the preliminary competition rounds will progress. The 20 male trainee contestants of 'World Klass' will compete in various challenges under an absolute evaluation system, where each week, the trainees will be provided with a median score. If all 20 trainees receive scores above the median score, then everyone will be safe to move on to the final, live broadcast round.

You can also catch a sneak preview of 'World Klass's meet-up with American record producer L.A Reid as well as Lil Pump in the preview above, while you wait for the full series' premiere this week! Meanwhile, the 20 contestants set to compete on Mnet's 'World Klass' are: Kyungjoon, Jisu, Lim, Robin, Kenny, J.You, Jerome, Jaeyun, Taichi, Sijun, Jaeho, Ricky, Minsu, Woonggi, Donggeon, Hanjun, Jungsang, Chan, Chihoon, and Kyungho. Who are you rooting for?

