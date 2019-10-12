Pink Fantasy's Cho Yoo Bin opens up about controversy surrounding Mnet's 'Idol School'

Pink Fantasy's Cho Yoo Bin spoke up about her experience and perspective of being a trainee on Mnet's 'Idol School'. In her YouTube video posted on October 11, she talks about the controversy surrounding exclusive contracts with CJ E&M and preliminary rounds.

On preliminary auditions, she said "The fact that only 4 out of 41 trainees were physically present during the preliminary round does not necessarily mean the rest received privileges from the production team. They were on a different track of selective auditions held by the production team."

On the allegation that there were trainees who already had an exclusive contract with CJ Entertainment, she said "I only signed the broadcasting contract to be on air. But there were a few that already had signed exclusive contracts with the company. I believe a lot of trainees, not just me, would feel they were wronged due to this unfairness."





Following the suspicions of an unjust voting system in 'Produce X 101', similar doubt toward previous seasons of 'Produce 101' and 'Idol School' have been continually fueled by several allegations.



