Big Bang's T.O.P replies to the comment about his return to entertainment industry and deletes it

Big Bang's T.O.P replied to the comment about his return to entertainment industry but then he subsequently deleted his reply on his Instagram post. The original comment from a netizen says "Don't ever think about returning to the industry. Stop posting on Instagram and reflect on yourself." He then replied "Yes! God! I don't have any thoughts on returning. Just see animal pictures."

Netizens are speculating after he deleted his clap back to the comment. Some say he deleted just in case he wants to go back on his words, while others say he just deleted it because it was a bad comeback.

What are your thoughts?