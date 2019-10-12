5

Big Bang's T.O.P replies to the comment about his return to entertainment industry and deletes it

Big Bang's T.O.P replied to the comment about his return to entertainment industry but then he subsequently deleted his reply on his Instagram post. The original comment from a netizen says "Don't ever think about returning to the industry. Stop posting on Instagram and reflect on yourself." He then replied "Yes! God! I don't have any thoughts on returning. Just see animal pictures." 

Netizens are speculating after he deleted his clap back to the comment. Some say he deleted just in case he wants to go back on his words, while others say he just deleted it because it was a bad comeback. 

What are your thoughts?

Kryshaun82 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

The cool thing about not liking an artist is that you have the ability to not listen to them. I for one love T.O.P and would love to see him back. And since I do love him I have the privilege to listen to him if he does come back. No one gets to decide who deserves to comeback and who should not. We can only control what we listen too. The only thing I hate in this world is haters. They run on this false sense of entitlement as if they can make decisions for all. I understand when someone critiques someone’s work but to say “why would we want them back” as if you owned Kpop is hilarious. Let people live. Stop tearing people down.

2

scarletrouge224 pts 40 minutes ago 2
40 minutes ago

The younger generation may be satisfied with new idol groups such as NCT, Monsta X, BTS, Stray Kids and more... They're good, really really good. But they can't replace the memories of older fans who grew up listening to Big Bang. It's not about their age or popularity, it's the moments that fans have shared with the group over the past few years.

I'd love to see Big Bang make a comeback. But with the whole Seungri and T.O.P situation, I also wanna see how the group is gonna overcome that hurdle.

