Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

NU'EST's Ren & Minhyun to guest on 'Superman is Back' to visit Hong Kyung Min's daughter Rawon

According to reports on October 22, NU'EST members Ren and Minhyun recently wrapped up filming for a guest appearance on KBS2's 'Superman is Back'!

The two idols will reportedly be spending time with Hong Kyung Min's daughter Rawon. 'Superman is Back' has yet to confirm an airing date for Ren and Minhyun's guest episode, but fans of both NU'EST and 'Superman' can look forward to an adorable, older brothers-little sister chemistry. 

Meanwhile, 'Superman is Back' airs every Sundays at 6:25 PM KST. 

