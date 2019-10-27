NU'EST's 7th mini-album ‘The Table’ tops Gaon Retail Album Chart

NU'EST's 7th mini-album 'The Table' was ranked 1st on the Gaon Retail Album Chart for the 43rd week. During the week of October 20, 'The Table' recorded sales of 113,530 copies.





The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States. The Retail Album Chart was launched on February 18, by the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA). The Retail Album Chart displays domestic, offline retail album sales in order to provide a more accurate analysis of physical album distribution to album distribution companies, as well as consumers.

Congratulations, NU'EST!

